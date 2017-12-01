Entertainment

Amazon Is Unleashing ‘12 Days of Deals’ With New Discounts Every Day

amazon boxes on doorstep
In case you don't feel satisfied with your haul after the barrage of Black Friday bargains or Cyber Monday sale madness, Amazon is teeing up at least 12 more opportunities for you to stock up on gifts for yourself and everyone on your list ahead of the holidays with its 12 Days of Deals promotion. It's basically a giant sale on all sorts of stuff and it all starts on Sunday.

From December 3 through December 14, Amazon will drop a new lineup of discounts every morning, with each day centered around gear that fits into a particular theme like Tech, Outdoor, or Kids. There's no telling exactly what Amazon has up its sleeve, but it did tease some of the products prime for a price drop during the promotion. Specifically, you should expect to see everything from 40% off Ray-Bans, to 30% off kitchen essentials, and even 25% off camping gear at some point over the course of the next week and half.

Since you have a life and (hopefully) better things to do than stay glued to Amazon 24/7, we'll be keeping a close eye on the offerings, and will keep this page updated with the best deals each day

Sunday, December 3

Theme: Active

  • Up to 40% off Spalding basketball systems and balls

