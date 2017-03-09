After this week's Wikileaks file dump that allegedly shows how the CIA is spying on loads of people, including using Samsung smart TVs, you'd be forgiven for looking at seemingly innocent pieces of technology with a raised eyebrow.

One woman who shared her experience on Reddit had some questions for her Alexa. Like a miniature HAL 9000, Alexa's responses were ominous.

First, she asks Alexa if the device would ever lie to her. Nope. Sometimes it's wrong, but Alexa assures its owner that it would never intentionally lie. Then the owner asks what the CIA is. Alexa explains. Then the owners asks, "Alexa? Are you connected to the CIA?"