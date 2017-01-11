Live News Broadcast Made Amazon's Alexa Order Dollhouses for People

"As soon as Patton said that, viewers all over San Diego started complaining their echo devices had tried to order doll houses," The CW6 said in a subsequent report. "It’s a common problem experts say can be avoided."

Although it's unclear how many viewers were affected across the city and whether the orders were actually submitted, Patton told The Verge his station had received at least a handful of complaints from people whose Echo devices were listening during the broadcast. So far, there's no indication that anyone else received a sparkly dollhouse mansion of their own.

Of course, settings on the devices can easily prevent accidental purchases, such as adding a passcode or even disabling voice purchases altogether, per the report. But what's next? Coffee commercials triggering Wi-Fi enabled coffee pots to start brewing? Then again, that doesn't sound so bad...