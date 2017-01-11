Amazon Asked This Guy to Strip His Bed During a Bizarre Job Interview

Landing a programming job at a top tech company can earn you a glistening salary straight out of college. Of course, interviewing for one of these Silicon Valley jobs is supposed to be challenging, but the experience can apparently get weird, especially when a company asks to, um, see under your bed sheets.

Software engineering student Shivan Kaul Sahib explains how a webcam interview with Amazon felt like something straight out of a George Orwell novel or a Tru TV reality show. In a blog entry written on his personal website, Sahib details taking a programming test, which was monitored by a company “proctor.” The proctor was given remote access to Sahib’s computer, and in an effort to make sure he didn’t cheat, ordered Sahib to perform just about everything short of stripping naked and dancing the Macarena.