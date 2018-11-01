Entertainment

Amazon Is Starting Its Black Friday Deals Early Today

By Published On 11/01/2018 By Published On 11/01/2018
Shutterstock

It's understandable if you're annoyed that the Holiday Season starts earlier and earlier every year -- with Christmas music playing in stores starting right around New Year's Day. That being said, we really can't encourage stores to start their Black Friday deals early enough. In fact, they should probably just run them year-round.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals, for instance, start November 1, aka today. That's a full three weeks before the actual Black Friday -- at which point they'll bring out the big guns, so definitely check back then. But definitely check out these early deals. They just might save you from getting elbowed in the face in a line at a department store. Note that a lot of them are one-timers and will be replaced by other bargains, so you should act fast if you see something you want. 

Here's a breakdown of some of the best stuff to check out (so far):

Amazon devices

Electronics

Home goods

Apparel

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.