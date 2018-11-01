Amazon Is Starting Its Black Friday Deals Early Today

It's understandable if you're annoyed that the Holiday Season starts earlier and earlier every year -- with Christmas music playing in stores starting right around New Year's Day. That being said, we really can't encourage stores to start their Black Friday deals early enough. In fact, they should probably just run them year-round.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals, for instance, start November 1, aka today. That's a full three weeks before the actual Black Friday -- at which point they'll bring out the big guns, so definitely check back then. But definitely check out these early deals. They just might save you from getting elbowed in the face in a line at a department store. Note that a lot of them are one-timers and will be replaced by other bargains, so you should act fast if you see something you want.
Here's a breakdown of some of the best stuff to check out (so far):
Amazon devices
- 23% off Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet with 8-inch HD Display
- $20 off Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
- 20% off Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with 10-inch 1080p Full HD Display
- 38% off Amazon Echo - 1st Generation Certified Refurbished
- 14% off Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Electronics
- 41% off DOSS SoundBox XL 32W Bluetooth Speakers
- 15% off Yoleo X187 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds & Charging Case
- 20% off TOGUARD 7-Inch HD Security Monitor
- 35% off Okra 360 Degree Adjustable Rotating Headrest Car Seat Mount Holder for Tablets
- 36% off BrosTrend 1200Mbps Long Range USB WiFi Adapter
Home goods
- 20% off iRobot Roomba 801 Robotic Vacuum
- 49% off Imarku Pro Kitchen 8-Inch Stainless Steel Chef's Knife
- 10% off GDEALER Digital Pocket Kitchen Scale
- 36% off VonHaus Gray 2 in 1 Corded Lightweight Stick Vacuum/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
- 31% off Almond 10-Inch Non-Stick Skillet Frying Pan With Glass Lid & Stainless Steel Handle
Apparel
