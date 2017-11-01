Amazon Is Already Unleashing Dozens of Black Friday Deals

Thanksgiving may still be weeks away, but Amazon is getting a jump on its post-Turkey Day Black Friday sale blitz. On Wednesday morning, the mega e-tailer announced the opening of its Black Friday Deals Store, a dedicated deals page where it'll showcase special discounts on everything from toys to electronics as it counts down to the official Black Friday on November 24. Hopefully, your credit cards are primed and ready to kick into gear a little early this year.
While you may still be recovering from a Halloween candy-induced sugar coma and hardly prepared to even consider the start of holiday shopping season, some of the more than 50 early Black Friday "countdown" deals are actually worth checking out. As of Wednesday, the company was offering 30% off a whole slew of popular children's toys (including Tickle Me Elmo), 50% a super-popular Dyson vacuum, and a solid discount on a 65-inch 4K Samsung Smart TV. In other words, good luck getting anything done at work today.
Despite the ridiculously early sales, Amazon won't reveal specifics on subsequent deals over the next several weeks or its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday plans. But if previous years are any indication, expect a proper bombardment of heavy discounts to tempt you over the next month or so.
