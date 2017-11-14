Amazon Just Teased a Ton of Its Black Friday Deals

The mere prospect of braving hordes of shoppers -- bleary-eyed and reeling from too much turkey -- in the early hours of Black Friday is enough to send anyone into a cold, sweaty panic. Mercifully, Amazon is taking a bit of the pressure off this year by not only previewing a whole bunch of its Black Friday sales early, but also unleashing many of them throughout the week leading up to it. And the best part is, you don't even have to leave your couch to get in on the action.
On Tuesday, the company teased a sneak peek at some of the discounts it has in store, many of which will be available "on various dates and times" starting Friday, November 17, and running through the end of Black Friday on November 24. We've rounded up the highlights, from flatscreens to smart speakers, below.
Amazon devices
- Save $20 off both Echo and Echo Dot
- $50 off Amazon Tap
- $50 off Fire HD 10 and $30 off Fire HD 8
- $30 off both Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite
- $15 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Electronics
- A "premium brand" 40-inch smart TV for $279.99
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs for $1,999.99
- Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs for $1,199.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TVs for $1,297.99
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs for $1,499.99
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TVs for $897.99
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs for $999.99
- 32-inch 720p TVs for $69.99
- 49-inch 4k TVs for $159.99
- Up to 30% off TP-Link smart home and networking products
- Up to 25% off select Seagate hard drives
- Up to 25% off select 3D printers
Home goods
- Up to 40% off select mattresses, furniture, and area rugs
- Up to 35% off select Rubbermaid products
- Up to 40% off select Thermos products
Music, movies, and books
- 40% off new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
- Up to 80% off select best-selling books on Kindle
Sports gear and apparel
- Up to 60% off New Balance shoes and apparel
- Up to 30% off Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear
- Up to 35% off select camo apparel
- 20% off Atomic Foosball Table
- 20% off select Paragon popcorn machines
If you have an Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, or Tap, you'll be able to score early access to a number of the deals, too. That's because customers who voice shop via Alexa on those devices will be able to get in on some exclusively early deals starting at 5pm EST on November 22, according to a press release.
Unfortunately, there's no telling what day or time the rundown of above deals will go live, or how quickly they'll sell out. Your best bet, for now, is to keep an eye on our updating list of Amazon's "Countdown to Black Friday" sales and check in on Amazon's dedicated Black Friday page whenever you have some down time.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.