News

Holy Crap: Amazon is Buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

By Published On 06/16/2017 By Published On 06/16/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Twitter Rolled Out a New Design and Everyone Is Making the Same Joke

related

Flights to Basically Every European City Just Went on Mega Sale

related

The TSA Thinks Your Fingerprints Would Make a Good Boarding Pass

related

A Flight With a Massive Fuel Leak Almost Took off Like Everything Was Fine

Amazon's plan to take over the supermarket business just got more serious. The online retail giant announced it's buying Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion on Friday morning. The deal will see Amazon acquire the organic grocer for $42 per share, and will be finalized in the second half of this year, pending routine regulatory oversight. 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said of the blockbuster merger in a press release: “Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy. Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, who will stay in his current role after the deal is finalized, offered more praise of the news: "This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers."

Bezos' empire has long harbored ambitions to not only break into the brick-and-mortar retail space, but to reinvent it: Plans for Amazon GO, the company's physical grocery operation what would eliminate checkout lines, was announced as a concept in December, while the tech giant's first physical book retailer opened in New York City last month. 

While the news is still developing, it's safe to say that Amazon's expansionary vision -- or dare we say its plan for world domination -- is indeed gaining momentum. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like