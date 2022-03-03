Amazon Is Shutting Down 68 of Its Brick-and-Mortar Stores

In the last few years, Amazon has taken its online business model IRL with the introduction of its own brick-and-mortar concept. In fact, in January, the tech giant announced plans for its latest retail venture, dubbed Amazon Style. But despite the expansion, the company is now shuttering 68 of those locations, affecting Amazon bookstores, Amazon 4-Star, and Amazon pop up shops.

The closures will take place across the United States and United Kingdom with varying dates. However, according to Amazon, the company will seek out roles elsewhere within the company for those impacted by the news.

Despite its efforts, Amazon's attempts at a brick-and-mortar alternative have paled in comparison to its online presence. Physical stores have made up for just 3% of Amazon's $137 billion in sales last quarter. Much of that is also thanks to its Whole Foods subsidiary, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson Amazon told CNBC that it "remains committed" to still building retail concepts and technologies, like the Just Walk Out cashier-free experience.

Amazon is focusing its efforts on the grocery markets and aforementioned department store, which is set to open in Los Angeles later this year.