This Genius Browser Extension Stops You From Buying Amazon Crap You Don't Need

As gloriously convenient and affordable Amazon's made it to get next-day delivery on everything from shampoo to sneakers, it's a slippery slope when it comes to loading up your cart with impulse items. The deals on deals on deals can easily lead you astray, blowing half your paycheck on crap you'll inevitably regret buying. And that's not to mention those late-night Amazon shopping sprees after a few adult beverages.

Fortunately, a new Chrome browser extension is here to keep you from overspending on stuff you don't need. Meet Amazon Contemplate.