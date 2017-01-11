Amazon, the world’s largest e-retailer, has long faced criticism for being a bastion of counterfeit bullshit. Not that the site isn’t incredibly convenient, but the company’s lack of a vetting system has allowed sellers to peddle convincing knockoffs, essentially stealing from people too eager to score a bargain.

Now, it seems that the scourge of fake products has finally become too much of an issue for the company’s leadership to ignore. Bloomberg News reports Amazon is finally taking measures to tackle the problem by assembling a brand registry, aimed at ferreting out any potentially false products. The company will work with brands, ostensibly to verify if goods are legit, so would-be consumers aren't tossing their money into a void.