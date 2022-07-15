These New Amazon Smart Shopping Carts Let You Skip the Checkout Line at Whole Foods
This genius technology will track your grocery haul as you shop.
Amazon is the king of convenience. The e-commerce giant has cut out the task of schlepping to the store and replaced it with two-hour Fresh deliveries and quick Prime shipping.
But for those that love long walks through the grocery aisles, Amazon is now making it easier to shop in real life without long checkout lines. Earlier this week, the company announced plans to roll out its smart Dash Carts nationwide at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores.
Like the brand's popular grab & go concept, the smart shopping cart allows you to skip the hassle of checking out. The technology tracks what you toss in with an onboard computer screen. Your payment is then automatically processed through the credit card already in your Amazon account.
"As many of our customers return to their in-store grocery shopping routines, it's exciting to introduce new and unique ways for them to shop our stores," Whole Foods' Chief Technology Officer Leandro Balbinot said in the announcement. "We're thrilled that the newest version of Dash Cart will debut in our Westford store and can't wait to hear the feedback from our customers there."
It can weigh produce directly from your cart and includes more capacity than previous models. The process is as simple as it sounds too.
"Our goal with the Dash Cart has always been to make in-store shopping more convenient by eliminating the need to stand in checkout lines or unload and reload items at self-checkout stations, and we hope shoppers enjoy these updates as much as we think they will," Amazon added in its announcement.