These New Amazon Smart Shopping Carts Let You Skip the Checkout Line at Whole Foods

Amazon is the king of convenience. The e-commerce giant has cut out the task of schlepping to the store and replaced it with two-hour Fresh deliveries and quick Prime shipping.

But for those that love long walks through the grocery aisles, Amazon is now making it easier to shop in real life without long checkout lines. Earlier this week, the company announced plans to roll out its smart Dash Carts nationwide at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores.

Like the brand's popular grab & go concept, the smart shopping cart allows you to skip the hassle of checking out. The technology tracks what you toss in with an onboard computer screen. Your payment is then automatically processed through the credit card already in your Amazon account.