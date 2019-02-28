Amazon Can Now Deliver All Your Packages on the Same Day

Sure, you live in an unimaginably convenient future in which anything you could ever want is laid upon your doorstep within two days of your requesting it -- but is that convenient enough? Like, if you request multiple things, those deliveries could mess with your schedule slightly, and that's, well, slightly less than ideal.
But no more: Amazon has officially announced that you can now get all your packages delivered on the same day. The feature is called Amazon Day and is now available for all US-based Amazon Prime members. The company is calling it “a new level of delivery convenience and predictability.”
This may mean that you actually get some of your packages less quickly, but if you're a person with a busy schedule, this could make life easier. You can select any day but Sunday as your "Amazon Day" and get your entire week's worth of orders dropped off. But they have to be made at least two days in advance.
As this can also mean fewer boxes used, it's part of Amazon's push to get to what's been dubbed Shipment Zero, which “aims to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030,” per a statement from Amazon SVP of Operations Dave Clark.
So, in short, welcome to the slightly more convenient future.
h/t Time
Facts & Myths About Drinking Water Explained
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.