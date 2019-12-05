Amazon Delivery Guy Dances with Joy After Finding Free Snacks, Kind Note on Porch

It's the season of giving, but while we're busy cramming our online shopping carts with goods for friends and family, most of us aren't really thinking about the people who do all the heavy package lifting, driving all over, and safely delivering our Cyber Monday purchases to us. Kathy Ouma, however, is not one of those people.
In a video posted to Facebook by a woman named Kathy Ouma, a home security camera captures the pure excitement of a delivery driver, identified now as Karim Earl Reed III, who dances with joy thanks to the box of snacks, drinks, and a kind note she and her family left on their porch for weary delivery drivers.
"Oh, this is nice!" Reed can be heard exclaiming on the home's security camera. "Get out of here, this is sweet," he continues while rifling through the snack selection. Reed then takes a couple of steps down the porch before breaking into what looks like a victory dance.
The video, which takes place in Middletown, Delaware, is a heartwarming amidst the cruel realities of labor conditions for some Amazon workers -- many of whom protested prior to Cyber Monday. We often think of online shopping as a convenient way to get through the holidays without considering the environmental and human impacts.
It's clear, however, that Ouma thinks about workers. The snack altruist shared on Facebook that she "[leaves] out goodies every year."
Hopefully the virality of the video will inspire other online shoppers to consider the people behind-the-scenes who make their discounted shopping dreams come true. If anything, it doesn't cost much to leave out drinks and snacks and, as we saw, it can make someone else's day.
