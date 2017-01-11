Hurry: Amazon's Digital Day Is Slashing Prices on Video Games, Movies and More

Amazon is the world’s biggest e-retailer, and it wants you to keep buying its never-ending bounty of goods. That’s why the company is at the helm both of Cyber Monday and Prime Day -- the latter of which Amazon created to hawk crazy deals and celebrate its 20th birthday -- every year, but apparently those holiday shopping frenzies aren’t all the tech giant has in store.

Amazon announced that this Friday, December 30, is Digital Day, meaning that sales on a slew of downloadable items, including TV shows, video games and comic books, are in effect for 24 hours. At this point, you should know how to unleash that credit card and smash the purchase-button like a seasoned pro.