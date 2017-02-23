Amazon Is Taking $8.62 off $50 Orders Right Now

A huge package of toilet paper, a sous vide, a bunch of coffee pods, or whatever -- if you've been meaning to order a few things from Amazon lately, then today is the day to do it. The retail giant announced Wednesday it is offering a $8.62 discount on almost any order of $50 or more, but for one day only. Really.

Taking advantage of the rare discount is super simple. All you have to do is add $50 worth of stuff sold by Amazon.com (not other sellers on the site), then add the promo code "BIGTHANKS" at checkout. Obviously, $8.62 is an odd number for a discount, but it's Amazon's way of celebrating its first place spot on the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll ranking with a score of 86.27. We would have preferred if they kept the decimal in the same spot, though.