Amazon Just Got Another Step Closer to Delivering Packages via Drone
The company is aiming to offer 30-minute deliveries via the flying robots.
I am quite possibly the most impatient person on the planet. So much so that Amazon's super speedy two-day Prime shipping still isn't fast enough. I need immediate gratification, which is why the tech giant's promise of a 30-minute drone delivery service couldn't pique my interest more.
The concept, which has been in the works since Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos first announced the program back in 2013, has officially gotten the A-OK from the FAA, which means we are one step closer to drone delivery in the United States. Amazon now has its Part 135 air carrier certificate, CNN reports, which allows them to begin test delivery flights. The company has not yet revealed when and where those will begin.
"We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery," former Boeing executive David Carbon, who now leads the drone program for Amazon, told the outlet.
Though the FAA is still nailing down regulations for more widespread drone use, Amazon is not the only company to receive the certification. UPS and Wing (a subsidiary of Alphabet, which also owns Google) received theirs in 2019. According to a spokesperson for UPS who spoke with CNN, the package delivery service has already made two medical-related deliveries via drone to North Carolina hospitals, as well delivering CVS prescriptions in The Villages, Florida. Meanwhile, Wing brought its drone delivery to Christiansburg, Virginia in fall of 2019.
Amazon has not yet announced a timeline for the latest phase of its drone program, but was already required to complete 500 safe trips as part of the certification application process.
