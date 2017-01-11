This Amazon Echo Talks Through a Singing Fish and It's Super Creepy

This is the work of Brian Kane, a developer and instructor at the Rhode Island School of Design. Kane explained to Mashable that he used an open-sourced platform called Aruidno to make Alexa’s words come out of the fish’s mouth. Although presumably used to give children nightmares, Kane’s Big Mouth Billy Bass creation was the focus of a lecture he recently gave at RISD.

He told Mashable:

"This piece was an in-class demo to show the students how to rapid prototype a concept and get it working quickly, so that we can test new ideas on people and make decisions...We're looking at AI as artists and designers, making new experiences and using the design process to find out what life can be like in a world of intelligent machines.”