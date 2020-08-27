Amazon Just Opened Its First IRL Fresh Grocery Store Location

We've all been there. The pantry's empty, your stomach's growling, and the only solution is to stress order a bulk supply of unnecessary snacks. And while historically, you might turn to Amazon's delivery service, you've now got the option to stress shop your way through an IRL store, too. The tech giant's first Fresh grocery store location has officially opened in LA.

The new store, which is not available to the general public just yet, features a range of national brands, top-of-the-line produce, meat, and seafood, as well Whole Foods' private label 365 Foods. And because Amazon is behind it, the retailer includes Alexa technology to manage your shopping lists and a "Dash Cart" that lets you to skip the checkout line. The technology allows customers to sign in through the Amazon app with your Fresh QR code, shop, and just leave.

"I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in Woodland Hills, California, to shop the store before it opens widely to the public in the coming weeks," vice president of Amazon Fresh Stores Jeff Helbling said in a statement on Thursday.

The Fresh shop promises low prices, same-day delivery, and pickup options. The California-based outpost also offers non-grocery package pickup and free product returns.

A select number of local customers in Woodland Hills will receive invites to shop the concept in person before it opens for the public in a few weeks. Hours will remain 7am to 10pm.