Amazon Just Named 20 Finalist Cities for Its Second Headquarters

When Amazon first announced its search for a location to build its second headquarters last September, hundreds of cities practically tripped over each other to submit their bids for the prize and the potential economic boost it could bring. Now, the company said it has already narrowed its highly publicized search to a list of nearly two dozen finalists.
Amazon named 20 candidates for the future campus on Tuesday after receiving 238 proposals from cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The retail and tech giant said the announcement marks the "next phase" in its process to find a second home.
Here's the full list of finalist cities:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington D.C.
Holly Sullivan, a representative for Amazon Public Policy, thanked the cities for their proposals and admitted the search has proved difficult so far.
"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough -- all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” she said in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."
The company said it expects to name its final choice for its "HQ2" sometime in 2018. From here, Amazon officials will request more information from the finalist cities and dive deeper into evaluating the feasibility of a partnership that will benefit its employees and the wider local community, according to a press release.
Of course, getting Amazon's second headquarters is a highly coveted prize for the candidate cities, a fact the company appears to enjoy pointing out. Specifically, it plans to invest more than $5 billion into the project and ultimately grow the new headquarters to house as many as 50,000 highly paid employees. Constructing the headquarters alone would involve thousands of new jobs and billions more in local spending.
Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and hopes they choose a borough other than Manhattan if they end up building a second HQ in NYC. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.