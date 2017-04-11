News

This Amazon Promo Looks Extremely NSFW and People Are Super Confused

Amazon NSFW tweet
Twitter Screengrab @Amazon

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But with one tweet, Amazon may have opened up the character limit on that adage. The company's tweet was simply promoting an ironing board but wound up saying much more than they intended to. 

It undoubtedly seemed like an innocuous tweet coming from the behemoth online retailer. "New Deals, Every Day," the tweet extolled alongside an image of an ironing board. Simple enough, right? Except before it hit Twitter, it appears no one noticed the obviously phallic nature of the composition. (Or maybe they did! Conspiracy!)

Viewed from the right light, the tweet is a little NSFW and that didn't go unnoticed. Questions started pouring in on Twitter. The @AmazonHelp account briefly tried to respond to the facetiously perplexed inquiries.

There's nothing to see hereMove along.

The explanations were to the point. Though, explaining away the problem was quickly abandoned. 

Naturally, the gutter-brained denizens of Twitter didn't care how Amazon wanted to iron things out. This tweet had a wrinkle in it. Twitter was content to point it out over and over and over. 

No, friends, it wasn't a sex toy, but it sure did generate a quality buzz.

h/t The Sun

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

