Entertainment

Amazon Is Now Taking Pictures of Your Front Door to Help You Find Deliveries

By Published On 03/03/2018 By Published On 03/03/2018
Shutterstock

Amazon, which last unveiled a concept that allows delivery people to unlock your front door, is now testing a feature that will see deliveries photographed on your front porch. 

According to USA Today, Amazon has for sixth months been photographing some deliveries and sending the pictures to recipients, to better inform customers of where their packages are. The endeavor comes as Amazon expands its Amazon Logistics Photo On Delivery service, which aims to help people avoid having their packages stolen, and to prevent any other confusion that may arise while trying to locate a delivery. To see the photo, customers log on to the Your Orders section of the website or through a delivery notification in the app. 

"Amazon is constantly investing and innovating on behalf of our customers. Amazon Logistics Photo On Delivery provides visual delivery confirmation — it shows customers that their package was safely delivered and where, and it's one of many delivery innovations we're working on to improve convenience for customers," Kristen Kish, an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. 

While it's largely been a quiet feature, the photo confirmation is a now baked into the Amazon mobile app, so drivers working for Amazon's Logistics delivery service can send photos. Drivers delivering packages through UPS, FedEx, and the USPS aren't Amazon employees, and therefore won't be sending porch photos to customers. 

Courtesy of The Verge, we learn what the notification looks like: 

So far, the feature is being tested in select markets, including Oregon, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and the Northern Virginia metro areas. 

If a delivery person taking pictures of your front door is a little unnerving, you can opt out of the service at any time, using the "Don’t take delivery photos” option in the Your Orders Section. 

[h/t USA Today, The Verge]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like