Amazon Has Discontinued Its Amazon Pantry Grocery Service

After more than six years of operation, the Amazon Pantry delivery service has been dissolved—a move that will presumably allow Amazon to focus more on its newer grocery ventures.

Amazon officially ended the Amazon Pantry program on Wednesday, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Formerly known as Prime Pantry, the service was created in 2014 to offer consumers a more affordable way to have household and pantry items delivered. It charged a flat shipping fee of $5.99 for a box that could hold 45 pounds of nonperishable household essentials. This allowed people to save a decent amount on shipping for bulky items compared to many other retailers.

In 2018, Amazon shifted gears a little bit, turning Prime Pantry into a voluntary subscription service that charged $5 per month for free shipping on unlimited deliveries.

In March 2020, Prime Pantry temporarily halted service due to an unmeetable demand sparked by nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns. At a certain point, it stopped making sense to keep the service around with all the other, more comprehensive services Amazon was running.

Amazon Pantry products still exist, but in lieu of an Amazon Pantry page, the company now steers customers toward Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, both of which deliver household items in addition to fresh groceries. There's also a section of Amazon's main retail site titled "Pantry Staples" that contains several products available for free one-day shipping through Prime.