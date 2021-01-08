Amazon Has Discontinued Its Amazon Pantry Grocery Service
Don't worry, you can still order the products you need.
After more than six years of operation, the Amazon Pantry delivery service has been dissolved—a move that will presumably allow Amazon to focus more on its newer grocery ventures.
Amazon officially ended the Amazon Pantry program on Wednesday, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Formerly known as Prime Pantry, the service was created in 2014 to offer consumers a more affordable way to have household and pantry items delivered. It charged a flat shipping fee of $5.99 for a box that could hold 45 pounds of nonperishable household essentials. This allowed people to save a decent amount on shipping for bulky items compared to many other retailers.
In 2018, Amazon shifted gears a little bit, turning Prime Pantry into a voluntary subscription service that charged $5 per month for free shipping on unlimited deliveries.
In March 2020, Prime Pantry temporarily halted service due to an unmeetable demand sparked by nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns. At a certain point, it stopped making sense to keep the service around with all the other, more comprehensive services Amazon was running.
Amazon Pantry products still exist, but in lieu of an Amazon Pantry page, the company now steers customers toward Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, both of which deliver household items in addition to fresh groceries. There's also a section of Amazon's main retail site titled "Pantry Staples" that contains several products available for free one-day shipping through Prime.
“As part of our commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience, we have decided to transfer Amazon Pantry selection to the main Amazon.com store so customers can get everyday household products faster, without an extra subscription or purchase requirement,” an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg.
Despite consolidating its services, Amazon's grocery options are growing, not shrinking. Amazon bought an entire grocery store chain for $13.7 billion in 2017, and aside from putting its stamp on Whole Foods, the company has erected its own high-tech supermarkets that we may be seeing more of in years to come.
When all is said and done, it's unclear how Amazon Pantry's discontinuation will affect Amazon shoppers, other than reminding them of a bygone era when shipping snacks to your home was a novel concept.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.