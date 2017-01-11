Don't Fall for This New Amazon Scam

The holidays are here, and the time is nigh for scams to proliferate across the web. The latest scheme is targeting Amazon customers, just as the website balloons with traffic and becomes a one-stop gift-emporium for anyone with an internet connection.

As The Independent reports, Amazon users in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia are being targeted by a phishing scam, which aims to steal financial details through a rogue email campaign. After making a purchase, customers receive a false notification claiming their “Amazon.com order cannot be shipped,” and that their accounts have been deactivated. Appropriately, the email links people to a random site purported to be affiliated with the online-retailer, where customers are instructed to re-supply their banking information, as if Amazon hasn’t already stored it.