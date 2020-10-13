Here Are All the Best Food & Booze Deals You Can Get on Amazon Prime Day
Time to stock up on groceries and booze for Prime Day.
Prime Day (or "days," really) is associated with getting a TV or a shy little robot vacuum that might be making maps of your house. But it's not all tech and home goods on Prime Day. There are also a lot of food deals to be found.
If you dig, you'll find all kinds of great deals on Amazon, through the Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods or through other retailers just looking to cash-in on the popularity of the almost-Black Friday shopping holiday. You can do some serious stocking up if you know where to look for the food deals over the 48 hours of Prime Day on October 13 and 14. So, we've pulled together some of the best food deals you're going to find at Amazon, Whole Food, and other places (including restaurants) on Prime Day.
Here are the best food deals available on Prime Day.
Food Deals on Amazon & Whole Foods for Prime Day
- Simply Gum breath mints and chewing gum are up to 25% off. - [Prices vary]
- Orgain organic products are up to 35% off. - [Prices vary]
- Hershey's Halloween candy is 30% off. - [Prices vary]
- New Amazon Fresh customers get $15 off their first order of at least $50 through Amazon Fresh. - [Shop here]
- The three-pack of sauces and three-pack of seasonings from Kevin's Natural Foods is $2 off throughout Prime Day. - [Prices vary]
- Order a case of Poppi's Prebiotic Soda and get 25% off. - [Prices vary]
- Prime members who shop in-store or online can get up to $50 in Amazon credit to use on Prime day with a "Spend $10, Get $10" deal. - [More info here]
Other Food Deals on Prime Day
- BBQ Guys has discounts on outdoor pizza ovens for Pizza Month, like $50 off the WPPO Le Peppe Portable Red Wood Fire Pizza Oven, as well as others. The sale lasts through October 31. - [Get it at BBQ Guys]
Alcohol Deals for Prime Day
- Wine Insiders: Take 76% off wine sitewide on October 13-14. - [Get it at Wine Insiders]
- Üllo: Get 30% off the Üllo wine purifier and Decanter. - [$104.99]
- Hella Cocktail Co.: Take 20% off every Hella product. - [Prices vary]
Food Deals at Restaurants on Prime Day
Popeyes
The deal: The new Hot Honey Bone-In Chicken box is just five bucks. It comes with a side of your choice and a biscuit.
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: The chain's Marg of the Month is back in October with the Spider Bite 'Rita. As always, it's $5 and you can get it to-go wherever that's allowed by local laws.
When: Through October 30
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's drink of the month is a spooky cocktail. It's your choice of the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, or you can get the Dracula's Juice drink that's made with Bacardi Superior and Patrón. They're both $5 and available to-go where that's allowed.
When: Through October 31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)
When: Through October 15
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."
When: Through October 31
Casey's General Store
The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.
When: Through October 30
Cousins Subs
The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.
When: Through October 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and a large order of French Fries for $3. Alternatively, you can spend the same amount of money and take advantage of a deal that gets you a large order of fries and a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets.
When: A limited time
McDonald's
The deal: Use the McDonald's mobile app to get a 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $4.99. You can use the deal once per week for as long as it's running. Though, there's no listed expiration date.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.
When: Only for a little while
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Applebee's
The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.
When: "For a limited time"
The Halal Guys
The deal: Order at least $20 worth of food from Grubhub to get yourself free delivery.
When: Through October 26
Oath Pizza
The deal: To celebrate National Pizza Month, Oath is offering free delivery every Monday and Tuesday with the promo code "PIZZAMONTH." To get the deal, though, you have to order directly from Oath's website or its mobile app.
When: Every Monday and Tuesday in October
Kung Fu Tea
The deal: It's launching a line of pumpkin spice drinks include Pumpkin Slush, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Coffee. Use the mobile app to order and you'll get a dollar off any of those.
When: Through October 18
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: To celebrate the return of football (and the 49ers, which Mike's frequently celebrates), you can use the code "BLITZ20" to get 20% off all large pizzas.
When: Through October 21 & October 28 - November 11
Tim Hortons
The deal: Use the Tim Hortons app to get a $0.99 hot or iced coffee in any size.
When: Through October 26
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: Through October 15
Marie Callender's
The deal: For National Dessert Month, the chain is running its annual Fall Pie Sale. You'll find pies starting at $8.99 (plus tin) or $7.99 (plus tin) at Nevada locations.
When: Through October 31
Krystal
The deal: Get a $1 Chili Cheese Pup at select locations. There's also a combo with two Pups and a small order of tots for $3.99.
When: Ongoing
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get free delivery all month from the secretly Chuck E. Cheese pizza shop.
When: Through October 31
Taco Cabana
The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.
When: Through December 31
Hooters
The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."
When: Ongoing
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery when your order directly from the restaurant.
When: Through October 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: A limited time
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Starbucks
The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $22 on Maxwell House and Gevalia Coffee products at the grocery store through Instacart and you'll save $5.
When: Through November 1
