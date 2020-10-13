Here Are All the Best Food & Booze Deals You Can Get on Amazon Prime Day

Here are the best food deals available on Prime Day.

If you dig, you'll find all kinds of great deals on Amazon, through the Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods or through other retailers just looking to cash-in on the popularity of the almost-Black Friday shopping holiday. You can do some serious stocking up if you know where to look for the food deals over the 48 hours of Prime Day on October 13 and 14. So, we've pulled together some of the best food deals you're going to find at Amazon, Whole Food, and other places (including restaurants) on Prime Day.

Prime Day (or "days," really) is associated with getting a TV or a shy little robot vacuum that might be making maps of your house . But it's not all tech and home goods on Prime Day. There are also a lot of food deals to be found.

Food Deals at Restaurants on Prime Day

Popeyes

The deal: The new Hot Honey Bone-In Chicken box is just five bucks. It comes with a side of your choice and a biscuit.

When: Ongoing

Chili's

The deal: The chain's Marg of the Month is back in October with the Spider Bite 'Rita. As always, it's $5 and you can get it to-go wherever that's allowed by local laws.

When: Through October 30

Applebee's

The deal: The chain's drink of the month is a spooky cocktail. It's your choice of the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, or you can get the Dracula's Juice drink that's made with Bacardi Superior and Patrón. They're both $5 and available to-go where that's allowed.

When: Through October 31

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)

When: Through October 15

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."

When: Through October 31

Casey's General Store

The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.

When: Through October 30

Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.

When: Through October 31

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.

When: Through mid-October

Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and a large order of French Fries for $3. Alternatively, you can spend the same amount of money and take advantage of a deal that gets you a large order of fries and a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets.

When: A limited time

McDonald's

The deal: Use the McDonald's mobile app to get a 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $4.99. You can use the deal once per week for as long as it's running. Though, there's no listed expiration date.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.

When: Only for a little while

Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase.

When: Ongoing

Applebee's

The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.

When: "For a limited time"

The Halal Guys

The deal: Order at least $20 worth of food from Grubhub to get yourself free delivery.

When: Through October 26

Oath Pizza

The deal: To celebrate National Pizza Month, Oath is offering free delivery every Monday and Tuesday with the promo code "PIZZAMONTH." To get the deal, though, you have to order directly from Oath's website or its mobile app.

When: Every Monday and Tuesday in October

Kung Fu Tea

The deal: It's launching a line of pumpkin spice drinks include Pumpkin Slush, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Coffee. Use the mobile app to order and you'll get a dollar off any of those.

When: Through October 18

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: To celebrate the return of football (and the 49ers, which Mike's frequently celebrates), you can use the code "BLITZ20" to get 20% off all large pizzas.

When: Through October 21 & October 28 - November 11

Tim Hortons

The deal: Use the Tim Hortons app to get a $0.99 hot or iced coffee in any size.

When: Through October 26

Noodles & Company

The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.

When: Through October 15

Marie Callender's

The deal: For National Dessert Month, the chain is running its annual Fall Pie Sale. You'll find pies starting at $8.99 (plus tin) or $7.99 (plus tin) at Nevada locations.

When: Through October 31

Krystal

The deal: Get a $1 Chili Cheese Pup at select locations. There's also a combo with two Pups and a small order of tots for $3.99.

When: Ongoing

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Get free delivery all month from the secretly Chuck E. Cheese pizza shop.

When: Through October 31

Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing

Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing

Pizza Ranch

The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.

When: Through December 31

Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing

Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery when your order directly from the restaurant.

When: Through October 31

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing

Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.

When: A limited time

Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing

Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing

Starbucks

The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)

When: Ongoing

Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing

Instacart

The deal: Spend at least $22 on Maxwell House and Gevalia Coffee products at the grocery store through Instacart and you'll save $5.

When: Through November 1