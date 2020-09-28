Amazon Just Announced the Official Dates for Prime Day

I have this mildly toxic habit of buying things I don't need and justifying it because of Amazon pricing. That two-day Prime shipping helps, too. But as if the tech giant hasn't already swiped enough of my salary in impulse purchases alone, my bank account is about to take a serious hit. The company has announced the official dates for its annual mega sale, Amazon Prime Day, for this October.

The 48-hour event, which typically goes down in July but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is set for October 13 and October 14. The decision to delay was reportedly due to operational logistics, according to CNET. The company was unsure how it could handle such a surge in online orders while still adhering to necessary safety protocol to protect warehouse staffers, the outlet reports.

Though the sale won't officially go live until midnight October 13, there are a few early prime day deals you can start browsing now -- like the 3rd generation Echo Dot.