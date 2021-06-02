Amazon Just Revealed When Prime Day Will Take Place This Summer

The date of Prime Day was teased in April, but Amazon has now announced the official date for 2021. Amazon Prime Day will start on June 21, and it will once again be a two-day affair.

It's back to being a summer shopping holiday after Amazon delayed it to October last year. In 2019, the sale took place in mid-July. This year, the major sale will kick off at midnight PT on June 21 and run through 11:59 pm PT on June 22. The dates were announced in the early hours of June 2 with a new Prime Day landing page detailing what's going to happen with this year's sale bonanza.

Insider reported in April that the earlier date for Prime Day this year may be because it will boost sales with pandemic restrictions loosening across the country and a lot of late-summer travel expected across the country. The boost of Prime Day could result in the e-commerce giant pulling in a projected $110 to $116 billion in the second quarter of this year.

With the date now announced, it's possible we see other companies rush to put together competing sales on the same day. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and many other businesses ran concurrent sales during Prime Day in 2020. There will also undoubtedly be local businesses and bookstores putting together plans to encourage people to shop local and support small businesses, many of which have struggled to make it through the last year in the face of a global pandemic.