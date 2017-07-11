Hurry, Amazon is Offering Thousands of Great Deals for Prime Day (Updating)

Today is the day. It's Amazon Prime Day 2017, people!
The e-commerce giant's third annual celebration is slated to be its biggest to date, boasting 30 hours of round-the-clock deals and discounts on thousands and thousands of products and services, exclusively for Prime subscribers. It's bigger than Black Friday, it's bigger than Cyber Monday -- it's basically Christmas in July.
However, with new deals going up as frequently as every five minutes, it'd be nearly impossible to keep tabs on everything that's on sale without an army of page-scrolling minions. Luckily for you, we're doing the grunt work, and will be plucking the best and most worthwhile deals every hour or so, updating them in a list below as they go live.
So, if you haven't already, make sure you're prepared for the madness, then bookmark this page and come back throughout the day to scope out the latest and greatest stuff up for grabs on the cheap.
The best deals on Amazon right now (UPDATING)
- Amazon Echo [$89.99, 50% off]
- Amazon Tap [$79.99, 38% off]
- Amazon Echo Dot [$34.99, 30% off]
- 6-month subscription to Audible [$8.95, 40% off]
- Google Chrome-powered laptops & notebooks [Up to 30% off]
- Oculus Rift VR bundle [$399, $33% off[
- 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite E-reader [$89.99, 25% off]
- Juno Intelligent Oven [$999, 33% off]
- 28-inch Samsung 4K LED monitor [$279.99, 30% off]
- Select Philips LED lightbulbs [20% off]
- 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet w/ Alexa [$49.99, 38% off]
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Cooker [$99, 33% off]
- 65-inch Sony 4K LED Smart TV [$1,498, 25% off]
- 32-inch Roku LED Smart TV [$124.99, 38% off]
- $5 off book purchases over $15 [Use promo code PRIMEBOOK17]
- Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner [$249.99, 33% off]
- 2-pack Tile Slim Phone/Wallet-finder [$29.99, 50% off]
- August Smart Lock [$195.29, 25% off]
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker [$89.99, 31% off]
- Athletic & Outdoor shoes [Up to 50% off]
- Ninja BL660 Professional Blender [$69.99, 42% off]
- Bose Soundlink Mini Bluetooth Speaker [$129, 35% off]
- 17-piece T-Fal Hard Anodized Titanium Cookware set [$127.82, 25% off]
- Zinus 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress (Queen) [$179, 40% off]
- Select Seagate External Hard Drives [Up to 30% off]
- Status Audio HD One Headphones [$18.99, 57% off]
- 43-inch TCL Roku Smart LED TV [$214.99, 40% off]
- Samsonite Pulse Dlx 2-piece Hardside Set [$129.99, 71% off]
- Brother Compact Laser Printer [$54.99, 53% off]
- Coleman Road Trip Portable Propane Grill [$99.99, 41% off]
- Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones [$109, 45% off]
- Unlocked Samsung S8 w/ VR Bundle [$624.99, 30% off]
- Magic Bullet 12-Piece Blender System [$59.99, 25% off]
- ACER 24-inch 1080p Monitor [$90, 25% off]
- Select Zippo Lighters [Up to 25% off]
- 55-inch Sony 4K Ultra-Smart LED TV [$499.99, 37% off]
- GoPro HERO Session Bundle [$149, 26% off]
