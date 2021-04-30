Amazon Prime Day Will Arrive This June

Amazon Prime Day is my Super Bowl. And like any big sporting event, you've gotta prepare—snacks ready, cart stocked, and credit card on autofill. But when exactly is game time? Amazon just confirmed its 48-hour super sales event will be going down in June.

After Prime Day was postponed until October last year due to the pandemic, the e-commerce giant announced plans to bring the sale back to summer, but even earlier this year. According to Insider, Amazon believes this timing will bring influx of sales—especially with July expected as a massive travel month. The company is reportedly expecting between $110 billion and $116 billion in sales.

"There’re a number of factors," Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said during an earnings call, as to why Amazon is moving Prime Day to June. "It might be better—for customers, sellers and vendors to experiment with a different time period. We experimented the other way... in 2020, by moving it into October. But we believe that it might be better timing later in Q2. So that’s what we’re testing this year."

And while Amazon did not reveal last year's earnings, an Amazon spokesperson said Prime Day 2020 was the biggest sales day ever for the site.

Though we don't know exactly when in June the super sales will kick off, here's what we do know: the event will once again span 48 hours. The company is reportedly planning to announce the exact dates later this quarter, per the report.