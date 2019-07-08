Here Are All the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime Day, no longer contained by a single day, has gone from something relatively small to a full-blown shopping bonanza, whether or not you think that's a good thing. Despite the myriad issues with the massive retailer, tax battles or labor issues among the list, you can find items you need around the house and plenty of other stuff you may or may not need at all for absurdly cheap during Prime Day.
The faux-holiday falls on July 15 and 16 this year, and it continues to expand. Not only are there deals from Amazon, but competitors have also launched their own Prime Day-adjacent sales. Moreover, Amazon has expanded its offerings to include Whole Foods. The deals certainly aren't as expansive at Whole Foods, which it acquired in 2017. Over the course of a week starting on July 10 and leading into Prime Day, Whole Foods will unveil a new sale for Prime members every day.
Here's a look at what the grocery chain will offer as part of its Prime Day lineup of deals.
Wednesday, July 10: You'll find a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on Abe’s Vegan Mini Muffins.
Thursday, July 11: Take 25% off Chef’s Case entrées, sides, salads, and chef’s plates.
Friday, July 12: There are a couple of deals on Friday depending on your location. All stores will offer two slices of pizza for $5.00 (normally $7). At Columbus Circle and Paramus, New Jersey locations, you can get 30% off pizza by the pound.
Saturday, July 13: Take $2 off a rotisserie chicken.
Sunday, July 14: Sliced-in-house deli meats and cheeses are 20% off.
Monday, July 15: It's offering a BOGO deal on brown butter cookies.
Tuesday, July 16: An order of chocolate or butter mini croissants will be half off.
Additionally, Prime Members who drop $10 at Whole Foods from July 3 to July 16 will get a $10 Amazon credit to use on other Prime Day sales. Who can say no to a credit that lands you some free toilet paper?
