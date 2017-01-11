News

Amazon Is Lowering the Price of Prime -- But Today Only

If you're into free two-day shipping on damn near anything and will actually take advantage of perks like access to tons of TV shows, movies, books, and music, then you can probably justify paying $99 for Amazon Prime. If not, then great news: Amazon is cutting the price of Prime by 20% -- but for one day only this week.

Here's the deal:

On Friday, November 18th, Amazon is lowering the price of Prime from $99 to $79 for new members, for the first year. Specifically, the discount is available from 12am ET through 11:59pm PT on Friday via a special sign-up page for the promotion, according to a press release. The company said the deal coincides with the debut of its new Amazon Original series, The Grand Tour, with Jeremy Clarkson. 

In case you're unfamiliar with Amazon Prime, a membership gets your more than just free two-day shipping on, say, a new toilet bowl cleaner or a giant box of k-cups. Members also get access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, as well as a bunch of photo storage space via Prime Photos. Sounds like a crapload of Prime, right? 

Oh, and that two-day shipping might come in handy if and when Nintendo's new NES Classic Edition is finally back in stock

