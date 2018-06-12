Amazon Is Expanding Prime Benefits at Whole Foods Again

Amazon Prime members began to reap the rewards of the Amazon and Whole Foods merger last month. Whole Foods started offering 10% off "hundreds of items" to the 100 million Prime members. Since the announcement, the benefits have been slowly rolling out to stores across the country. At the end of May, the deal expanded to 12 more states and Whole Foods 365 stores nationwide. This week, 10 more states have been given access to Prime discounts.
Starting June 13, the program will reach shoppers in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississipi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. Since the benefits are rolling out in stages, Amazon has a Prime benefits page showing all the places where Whole Foods discounts are currently available.
Here's Our Travel Guide to This Nation of Over 7,000 Islands
"We’re excited that Prime savings will be available at nearly half of our Whole Foods Market stores this week, giving more Prime members access to great deals just in time for summer," said A.C. Gallo, president and COO at Whole Foods, in a statement. "Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores."
In addition to the 10% off deal, Whole Foods offers steeper discounts on select items to Prime members. Here are some examples of discounts currently available:
- Organic yellow nectarines and peaches, $1.99/lb., save $2/lb.
- Made-in-house pork sausage, $3.99/lb., save $3/lb.
- Wild sustainably caught yellowfin tuna steaks, $15.99/lb., save $9/lb.
- Annie’s Natural Macaroni & Cheese, buy one, get one free.
To reap the rewards of the corporate merger, download the Whole Foods Market app, and sign in with your Amazon account. When you check out at applicable Whole Foods stores, scan the app's Prime code.
Additionally, Prime members have just a few days to renew their membership at the original price. Amazon recently announced prices on Prime memberships would rise 20%. That's in effect for new memberships, but current members have until June 16 to renew at the old price.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.