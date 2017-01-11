You Can Now Stream HBO and Cinemax on Amazon Prime

While it seems like unquestionably great news for Prime addicts who enjoy geeking-out over Westworld and Silicon Valley, Amazon’s announcement is kind of a non-event: The e-retail giant already includes HBO Now for the exact same monthly price, so it’s unclear what the added benefit of streaming HBO is, or if the package is entirely redundant. It might be a move to drum up publicity, and entice customers who would otherwise flock to Netflix, or prefer to get their premium cable fix from Roku or Apple TV.

But, if you’re firmly entrenched in the streaming camp and don’t see a reason not to capitalize on your Prime membership, you can sign up for the deal here, which starts with a month-long trial period, completely free of charge.