Amazon's Newest Feature Gives You Fashion Advice From a Real Stylist

Amazon Prime is making your mirror obsolete with its newest feature. Called Outfit Compare, the function allows a real-life fashion expert to judge your outfit before you leave for that hot Tinder date or job interview. Gone are the days of trusting your own fashion sense.

Outfit Compare is pretty simple: All you have to do is take two pictures of yourself in different outfits, then a qualified “stylist” responds with a verdict. The tool is available to Prime members in the regular Amazon shopping app, and it’s remarkably simple -- like outsourcing fashion advice in a matter of minutes. As Tech Crunch reports in its scoop on the topic: Your outfit is judged “on a number of factors, Amazon explains, including how the clothes fit, what colors look best on you, how they’re styled, and what’s on trend.”