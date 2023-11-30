Amazon Is Offering College Students $25 Flights for the Holidays

If you're a student and you're still scrambling to find a good deal to fly home for the holidays, we have good news for you. Amazon just announced that it is teaming up with StudentUniverse to offer $25 domestic flights to Prime Student members.

According to a recent study by StudentUniverse, the financial hurdles of getting home for the holidays are a stress factor that affects the majority of students in the US. A whopping 75% of full-time students aged 16-25 said that their biggest travel concern is the financial cost—which is why Amazon and StudentUniverse now want to help.

Here's how it works. If you're a Prime Student member, just head over to this website starting December 5 at 9 am ET through December 7 at 3 pm ET, and each day there will be 1,000 $25 tickets available for purchase—so you better act fast! The promo is available for domestic flights, and it is applicable for travel between December 8, 2023 to December 25, 2023 as well as for return flights between December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2025.

"As a mom to a first-year college student, I am excited to have my son home for the holidays," Carmen Nestares, Amazon's vice president of US Prime and marketing tech, said in a statement. "And as travel costs continue to rise, we're happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends. It's another way we're delivering incredible savings, value, and convenience to our Prime Student members each year."

While Prime Students can already benefit from discounted travel via the StudentUniverse platform, this is the first time Amazon and StudentUniverse are partnering to give out $25 flights to and from home to eligible customers.

As of this writing, Prime Student membership costs $7.49 a month or $69 for a full year of membership, following a free six-month trial. A .edu e-mail address, photo of a valid student ID, or a transcript or tuition bill is required for membership. For more information on the deal, you can visit this website.