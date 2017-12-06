You Can Finally Watch Amazon Prime Video Content on Your Apple TV

If you're in desperate need of some very good news amidst the seemingly endless barrage of bad, this may just be it: the Amazon Prime Video Video app has finally been released on Apple TV, making it even easier to binge on Amazon's exceedingly great lineup of original shows and movies, not to mention the huge catalog of other content it offers.
You may want to clear your weekend schedule, because your couch is calling.
After Apple CEO Tim Cook teased in June that an Amazon Prime Video app would be released "later this year," the company unveiled it just under the wire, much to the delight of many Apple TV-owning Prime subscribers. Up until now, the only way to watch Amazon Prime Video content on your Apple TV was to beam it to your TV by streaming it on a separate device via AirPlay. To put it bluntly, the experience sucked.
Now, you can simply fire up the new Amazon app right on your TV screen, browse for something to watch, and press play, much like you do with Netflix or Hulu.
To add Amazon Prime Video to your lineup of apps, you'll need to have a 3rd Generation Apple TV or newer, and have updated to the latest tvOS. Search for "Amazon Prime Video," and tap to download. The app also supports Universal Search and will be integrated into the Apple TV app, which makes both finding what you want to watch and discovering things you might like much more convenient.
Early reviews are somewhat mixed, with some users claiming the app's interface is a bit clunky and tough to navigate. Then again, a crappy movie menu page is still a whole lot better than having to sync three separate devices just to watch the latest season of Transparent.
h/t The Verge