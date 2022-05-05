Amazon Is Recalling These Chairs

This week has been heavy on recalls, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pulling chocolate, fish sandwiches, brownie bites, and ready-to-eat chicken from store shelves. But as if there weren't enough to watch out for already, Amazon is adding one more to the list, but you won't find the product in your kitchen.

The e-commerce giant is recalling a classroom staple after dozens of consumers complained about the product, Popculture reports. On April 28, Amazon officially recalled its AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs after determining they were a cause for safety concern. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that "the weld on the chair's frame can fail, posing a fall hazard."

Between January 2019 and January 2022, the AmazonBasics chairs were sold for between $128 and $190 per pack in various colors, including pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and red. The chairs were intended for children between three to six and could hold weight up to 190 pounds.

"Amazon, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, is conducting a voluntary recall of Amazon Basics School Classroom Stacking Chairs sold between January 2019 and January 2022," Amazon said in a statement. "The chairs pose a potential fall hazard."

The company has warned consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled chairs." And while the chairs are technically intended for classroom use, if you happened to have bought any for your children to use at home, you can contact Amazon directly for a full refund and instructions on how to dispose of them.