Amazon Is Opening Its First Clothing Store

Online, Amazon is already an omnipresent retailer—there's practically nothing the retail giant doesn't sell. Whether you need new kitchen appliances, furniture, books, or an entire outfit, you can purchase it on Amazon. The business is popular with shoppers because prices tend to be lower, the site is easy to navigate, and you can check out from your couch and have everything delivered within days.

But, the ever-expanding behemoth of a company has been slowly moving its online operation to real-life stores. There was the acquisition of Whole Foods and the opening of Amazon book stores. Now, the company is opening a clothing store in Southern California. Amazon Style will open later this year at an upscale shopping mall in Los Angeles, near a JC Penny and a Nordstrom, according to a press release.

The 30,000-square-foot store will feature well-known brands as well as in-house private label ones.

What makes this brick-and-mortar clothing store different from most IRL retail experiences is that only one sample of each item sold will be displayed. Customers can scan a QR code on the item of their choice, and then get it sent to a dressing room or straight to checkout in their size. Dressing rooms have touchscreens so that customers can request different sizes or colors.

Customers will also be able to drop off their Amazon apparel returns at this store—which seems like one of the biggest advantages—as well as make orders directly to the store for pickup.

"Customers enjoy doing a mix of online and in-store shopping. And that's no different in fashion," Simoina Vasen, the managing director of Amazon Style, said to CNN. "There's so many great brands and designers, but discovering them isn't always easy."

It might seem a bit counterintuitive for the biggest online retailer in the country to spend the money on a brick-and-mortar store, especially during a time when it seems many clothing retailers are struggling with the business model. However, there is a strategy here: According to the US Census Bureau, 85% of retail purchases do still occur in stores.

Amazon has been criticized for how the business has impacted smaller sellers and retailers, who are unable to compete with Amazon’s price slashing, extensive inventory, and fast delivery times.