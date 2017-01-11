Amazon is Selling Cars Online

Amazon, a leader in the ecommerce industry it helped pioneer, is again redefining the boundaries of online shopping by selling cars.

According to Reuters, customers in Italy will soon be able to purchase automobiles -- yes, actual automobiles that cost thousands of dollars -- on the site, as the retail giant is partnering with Fiat Chrysler to sell the 500, the 500L, and the Panda models to people who enjoy small, compact vehicles.

Traditional car dealerships do have a role in the scheme, though. Once a customer picks a car online, they’ll be contacted by an Amazon representative, and then have the choice of picking a dealer to finalize their purchases.