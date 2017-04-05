News

Amazon is Refunding Customers $70M for One Annoying Problem

By Published On 04/05/2017 By Published On 04/05/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Netflix's First 'Master of None' Trailer Is Like Vacationing With Aziz Ansari

related

Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Sold Literally One Ticket in the U.K.

related

NASA Shares Spectacular Saturn Photo as Mission Comes to a Close

related

Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Could Totally Happen

Amazon’s mobile app is a pretty convenient way to shop while staying glued to your couch. It’s just that when the app falls into the wrong hands -- namely, the tiny hands of an enterprising child -- that you might accrue charges for things you never meant to buy.

That’s why Amazon has finally agreed to pay customers a whopping $70 million to settle unauthorized in-app purchases made by kids between November 2011 and May 2016. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took Amazon to court in July 2014, suing the retail giant over unauthorized charges incurred by children. Myriad complaints were filed by parents, who alleged the company’s disclosures about in-app purchases weren’t sufficient. This mainly applied to mobile games downloaded on the app for free, many of which allow players to buy goods on the platform. Kids weren’t aware they were purchasing items with real money, according to customers who unexpectedly opened sky-high credit card bills, reports The Verge.

“This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies — you must get customers’ consent before you charge them,” said Thomas B. Pahl, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in a statment. “Consumers affected by Amazon’s practices can now be compensated for charges they didn’t expect or authorize.”

Amazon is following suit with Google and Apple, both of which settled cases of a similar bent 2014, doling out millions in the process. Amazon is expected to announce details on the refund program shortly. The company initially offered to reimburse customers via gift cards and store credits, but a district judge ruled against that last year, siding with FTC and saddling Amazon with the massive $70 million debt.

While a bit of justice for bewildered parents, all of this seems to suggest that children and smartphones are a hazardous -- and potentially very expensive -- concoction.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Frontier Sale Has $48 Round Trip Flights Inside the U.S.

related

READ MORE
This Iron Man-Style Touchscreen Mirror & AI Assistant Costs Less Than Your iPhone

related

READ MORE
This is the Most Expensive Diamond Ever Sold at an Auction

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More