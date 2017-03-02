This Week's Massive Internet Outage Was Caused by a Typo

Believe it or not, the internet is a physical place, or, more accurately, a network of interconnected places we refer to as servers. When they go out of commission, websites go out of commission. That's exactly what happened Tuesday when several of your favorite websites -- including Slack, Medium, Trello, Quora, and Thrillist itself -- went down for at least a portion of the 4-hour outage.

Does it surprise you to learn that such a disaster could happen because of a typo?

That's what was revealed in an explanatory note today from Amazon Web Services -- which runs the Simple Storage Service (S3), the system of servers that were knocked out. It was human error, plain and simple. "Unfortunately, one of the inputs to the command was entered incorrectly," the note reads, and a relatively routine server adjustment related to the S3 billing process turned into a royal clusterfuck.