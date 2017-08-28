Everyone Is Already Making Jokes About Amazon at Whole Foods

It's only day one of the Amazon and Whole Foods merger hitting actual stores, but Amazon is already making its mark on the grocery chain. Of course, Amazon lowered prices at Whole Foods right away, but that wasn't the only change. Amazon's branding was ubiquitous, and people couldn't stop joking about the changes.
One of the most noticeable changes had nothing to do with prices. Whole Foods now sells the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, Amazon's voice-activated home assistant. They're probably recognizable from commercials where people are talking to a sentient cylinder they call Alexa. You know, the one that sometimes has weird responses and might accidentally tell kids about the birds and the bees.
Not only is Whole Foods selling the Echo, photos on social media from multiple locations allegedly show the devices smack in the middle of the produce section with a "Farm Fresh" display. It's hard to believe these could be free range produce. They almost certainly came from a factory farm.
Whole Foods has not responded to a request to clarify what "farm fresh" actually means in relation to the Echo in the images below.
While jokes about just how gluten free the Echoes are raged, people were still pretty damn pleased about the price drops at a grocery store known for being a little more expensive than its competitors.
No matter how you feel about the merger, this is the new normal for Whole Foods.
h/t Washington Post
