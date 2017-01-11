Kid's Innocent Request to Amazon's Alexa Gets Very Dirty Porno Response

It’s usually children that say inadvertently inappropriate things, but this family’s Amazon Echo Dot took an innocent request from a toddler and turned it into something highly salacious -- or like, some of the dirtiest porno-talk known to man.

In this video, you’ll see a small child, probably no more than 2-years-old, ask Alexa to play a song, the title of which sounds like “Digger Digger.” (The request was made in baby-gibberish, so we might be slightly off, there). Alexa, being an imperfect piece of technology, responds by searching Spotify for a song title with that name, but instead dredges up an album of porn-centric ringtones, and fires off a cavalcade of naughty words like “Anal,” “Dildo,” and other things you’d like to keep far away from a little kid’s ears.