Kid's Innocent Request to Amazon's Alexa Gets Very Dirty Porno Response

It’s usually children that say inadvertently inappropriate things, but this family’s Amazon Echo Dot took an innocent request from a toddler and turned it into something highly salacious -- or like, some of the dirtiest porno-talk known to man.
In this video, you’ll see a small child, probably no more than 2-years-old, ask Alexa to play a song, the title of which sounds like “Digger Digger.” (The request was made in baby-gibberish, so we might be slightly off, there). Alexa, being an imperfect piece of technology, responds by searching Spotify for a song title with that name, but instead dredges up an album of porn-centric ringtones, and fires off a cavalcade of naughty words like “Anal,” “Dildo,” and other things you’d like to keep far away from a little kid’s ears.
When the kid puts his cherubic little face to the device to ask Alexa for the song, the voice responds with: “Porn Detected! (Porno Ringtone Hot Chick Amateur Girl Calling Sexy Fuck Cunt Shit Sex Cock Pussy Anal Dildo Ringtones for Android.”) It’s probable the kid and his family weren’t really going for that, judging by the frantic shouts of “No! Alexa, stop!” coming from the parents.
Your Echo Dot can sync to Spotify and 25 other streaming services -- which is obviously the feature trying to be used here -- so it can and will play music on command. It’s also probable that it’ll serve as a conduit for porn one day, seeing as it almost was here.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.