Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods and Everyone Is Cracking the Same Jokes

Amazon announced on Friday that it's buying Whole Foods Market in a game-changing deal valued at $13.7 billion. In other words, the online retail and technology giant seemingly primed for world domination is now taking over the grocery store chain where you (c'mon, admit it) drop $10 on a jar of artisanal pickles -- to form a potentially unrivaled force for taking all of your damn money. And as you can imagine, the internet reacted to the news accordingly.
The company's announcement didn't include any immediate changes coming to your local Whole Foods or Amazon's existing grocery offerings, but that didn't stop people from freaking the hell out, predicting the rise of dystopian grocery overlord, and, of course, making the same cracks at Whole Foods prices. The numerous reactions were hilarious and on point.
The inevitable Whole Foods prices and Alexa jokes were swift
Then the fear of a dystopian retail/grocery overlord set in
But others are seeing the potential upside
Of course, it remains to be seen what if any changes Amazon will make to Whole Foods in the short term, but the long-term affects on how you buy groceries -- and shop in general -- may be even bigger than what's been predicted and joked about so far.
