You Can Get Actual Movie Theater Popcorn Delivered for Your Home Movie Nights

Movie theater popcorn is in a league all its own. And now, you don't even have to leave the comforts of your couch to drown your tastebuds in the salty, buttery goodness. Last week, AMC announced plans to expand "its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry," by tapping into the multi-billion dollar popcorn business.

AMC Theatres is going about this new venture in a few ways, according to Food & Wine. The movie theater chain is bringing its freshly-popped popcorn and other theater treats to mall shops and kiosks across the country and providing to-go packages for takeout and pickup. AMC is also partnering with delivery services, so you don't even have to leave your house to get the goods.

The company says they are already the largest freshly-popped popcorn provider in the United States.

"The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before," AMC's Chairman of the Board and CEO Adam Aron stated according to the outlet. "Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well. On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day."

Of course, if you'd rather stock your pantry for those hit-you-at-any-minute cravings, soon you'll be able to do that as well. AMC is working on prepackaged and ready-to-pop microwaveable AMC popcorn, which will be available in supermarkets and convenience stores.You won't have to wait too long for a first taste either. Five AMC stores/kiosks are planned to open in the first half of 2022, with a total of 15 stores slated by the end of the year in to-be-determined locations.