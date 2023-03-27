This Cruise Line Just Launched a 60-Day River Cruise Across the U.S.

If you have two months to spare, you might want to consider reserving your spot aboard the latest, potentially record-breaking itinerary offered by American Cruise Lines.

To celebrate America's history and legacy, the company just announced a 60-day package that will transport passengers from coast to coast aboard three different river cruises. Dubbed "The Great United States" and described as the longest-ever domestic cruise itinerary, the voyage will begin on August 14, 2024 in Portland, Oregon, where passengers will sail the Columbia and Snake rivers. Uncovering the beauty of 20 different states and four time zones within the continental US, it will then proceed to sail the Mississippi River. The journey will finally end in NYC on October 14, 2024 after cruising down the Hudson River.

Travelers will have plenty of opportunities to see and experience the different landscapes and cultures that make up the US along the way. Among the many highlights, the trip also includes a national parks package, thanks to which guests will get the chance to visit some of the most iconic national parks in the country, including Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton.

But America's natural beauty doesn't solely reside in its magnificent national parks. During the trip, passengers will also discover the freeing openness of the Midwest farmlands as well New England's signature harbors.

The experience, though, will be a memorable one from beginning to end. Right at the start, guests will experience a 10-day river cruise along the Mississippi River, while at the end, they will be treated to a wonderful foliage-viewing tour along New York's Hudson River right when the season is usually peaking.

"The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines," Charles B. Robertson, president & CEO of American Cruise Lines, said in a statement. "A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the US, and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully."

The price per person starts at $51,060. While that might sound like a hefty price, you won't have to worry about anything else once you book. Included in the package are all flights between cruise segments, as well as a pre-cruise hotel stay, daily excursions, all meals and beverages, and even gratuities and port chargers. Additionally, free Wi-Fi will be available everywhere.

For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit this website.