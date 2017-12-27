People From Outside the US Do Hilarious Impressions of an American Accent

It can be difficult to see yourself from the outside. Though, your family might have offered some unsolicited insights over the holidays. That might be part of why it's so entertaining to see the questions foreign travelers have for Americans, what people outside the US think are the best things about the US, or what gives American tourists away when traveling abroad.
Along those same lines, it's wildly entertaining to see people from other countries do their best impression of an American accent, even if it doesn't reveal all that much about Americans. A new video shows 70 people from outside the US doing just that.
The majority of the impressions imagine all Americans with either a "valley girl" accent or as an unapologetic -- and stereotypical -- surfer dude. There are, of course, exceptions. Most of those peg the remaining Americans somewhere between a southern accent and Woody from Toy Story.
It's a ridiculous bit of fun. Though, it's worth noting that almost all of the impressions picture Americans as unabashedly positive people who think everything is, well, pretty darn swell. So, you know, there's a little love in those over-the-top imitations.
