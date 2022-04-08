American Airlines Will Use Buses for Some Passengers' Connecting Flights

Courtesy of The Landline Company

Airlines are going through it right now. Between ever-changing conditions due to COVID-19, widespread delays, and pilot shortages, there are many challenges to getting people from point A to B. American Airlines is addressing some of these issues by contracting a bus service to operate some connecting flights. American Airlines will use a bus company called Landline to connect passengers from Philadelphia's airport to the Lehigh Valley Airport and the Atlantic City International Airport. Both locations are under 70 miles from the Philadelphia airport, which are short distances even by bus.

According to Airline Weekly, American will still call these bus transfers "flights," and the buses will be painted the same colors as American Airlines flights. To make these transfers a bit more streamlined, American is seeking permission to have travelers clear security at the Lehigh Valley and Atlantic City airports and then arrive directly at gates in Philadelphia. American won't be the first airline to use buses for transfers. United Airlines contracted the same bus service to facilitate similar transfers at the Denver airport. Landline calls itself "the airport of the future," and while that's an odd title for a bus company to adopt, given the cost of fuel and the limited number of available pilots, they might not be wrong.

