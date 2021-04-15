American Airlines Is Offering Flights Under $95 for Its 95th Anniversary

Air travel is slowly making a comeback following recent news from the CDC that fully vaccinated people are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 on domestic trips. The easing of restrictions came just in time for American Airlines' anniversary, which means—you guessed it—incredible flight deals.

Just days after one of Southwest's most generous flight deals, American is entering the chat and offering customers a handful of domestic flights under $95 in celebration of its 95th birthday. Birthdays only last one day, though, which means you have to book your flight today, Thursday, April 15, if you want to get the discount.

American is offering both one-way and round-trip flights at low prices—many of which are much less than $95. Here are some of the standout routes for this deal. Don't worry though, there are plenty more options on the airline's website.

One-way flight deals:

Miami to NYC for $40

Philadelphia to Miami for $40

Dallas to Chicago for $40

Dallas to Miami (and vice versa) for $40

Los Angeles to Dallas for $45

Chicago to Las Vegas for $49

Chicago to Phoenix for $59

Los Angeles to Miami (and vice versa) for $59

Chicago to Los Angeles for $75

Miami to San Juan for $85

Charlotte to Miami for $78

New York to Miami (and vice versa) for $79

Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale for $79

Chicago to Miami (and vice versa) for $79

Dallas to New Orleans for $93

Charlotte to Orlando for $94

Note that flight deals are for specific travel dates, so double-check your availability before you get too excited—and no matter how many antibodies you have, don't forget to wear a mask.

