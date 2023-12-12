American Airlines Just Launched 3 New Routes to This Caribbean Destination

Now that winter is truly upon us, we have good news. Mexico's white beaches just got a little easier to reach thanks to American Airlines.

The carrier just expanded its nonstop flight network to the iconic destination of Cancun, adding new flights from Ohio's Cincinnati, Tennessee's Nashville, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new service launched on December 9, and flights are available now.

The new additions bring American Airlines onto another level. With 40 peak-day flights this winter season, the airline now flaunts more flights than any other US carrier to the Mexican destination. Thanks to the newest additions, American now offers 18 nonstop routes to Cancun from its US hubs.

